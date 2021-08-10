Cloudflare is Yahoo Finance Plus’ investment idea of the day

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.50
    +7.15 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,272.65
    +170.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,791.14
    -69.04 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.99
    +3.18 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.32
    +1.84 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0220 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5600
    +0.2550 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,151.05
    -979.19 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,112.03
    +869.35 (+358.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     
  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Is Roku Inc. (ROKU) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +29.68% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q2 of 2021, extending its 12-month returns to +42.18%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were slipping 5.8% as of 10:52 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The decline came after Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham wrote to investors that the stock's valuation has gone "from unreasonable to ridiculous." Meacham reiterated an underperform rating for Moderna with a price target of $115, roughly 75% below the current price of the biotech's shares.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy. The increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) around the world over the past few years has also given a […]

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 1% in late morning trading Tuesday after opening the day almost 4% higher. This followed the chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) saying he was pursuing a collaboration with the video game retailer. GameStop and AMC are the two premiere meme stocks on the market.

  • Exact Sciences (EXAS), A Top Detractor in RiverPark’s Q2 Results

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell […]

  • Moderna’s stock price is ‘ridiculous,’ says BofA analyst

    Shares of Moderna Inc. have so much that the biotechnology company's valuation is "unjustifiable on a fundamental basis," said analyst Geoff Meacham on Tuesday, as his analysis suggests the stock could fall more than 75% from current levels.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August

    Many investors like to turn to Warren Buffett's investing ideas for improving returns. While studying Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio may seem prudent, investors should remember that not all of his holdings are buys at this time.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Cannabis Stocks You Don't Want to Miss Out On

    Both Ascend Wellness (OTC: AAWH) and Agrify (NASDAQ: AGFY) have some great potential over the long term. At a nearly $2 billion market cap, Ascend isn't a small company, but there is potential for it to get much bigger. Investors can buy the stock over the counter and also on the Canadian Securities Exchange -- where it first began trading on May 4.

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best blue chip dividend stocks hedge funds are buying. To skip our detailed analysis of blue chip stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying. Blue chip stocks are generally among some of […]

  • 10 Best NFT Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best NFT stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best NFT Stocks to Buy Now. Non-fungible token (NFT) sales jumped to more than $2.5 billion in the first six months of 2021, according to digital […]

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Now I would like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, director of investor relations at Vuzix. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

  • Here's Why Fisker Stock Shot Up Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) hasn't yet sold a vehicle, and doesn't plan to begin production until November 2022. As a result, Fisker shares popped almost 30% at the start of Tuesday's market session. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told clients he has a $40 price target on Fisker, representing 166% upside versus Monday's closing price.