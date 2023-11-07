CNN acquisition rumors absolutely untrue: Jeff Zucker

"There is absolutely no truth" to the idea we're actively pursuing a bid for CNN. This is the unequivocal response from Jeff Zucker, former President of CNN Worldwide and now CEO of RedBird IMI when asked about speculation he was looking to purchase the business.



Speaking with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith he made the simple point: "it's not for sale". Zucker did however acknowledge that CNN is a "great asset" that they would consider if it officially went on the market in the future.

Zucker also discussed CNN's transition into streaming with the new CNN Max service. He noted that balancing streaming versus cable will be difficult, saying "you have to meet the consumer where they are." While CNN currently relies heavily on cable revenue, he pointed out that prioritizing streaming over cable may hurt profitability in the short-term, but is a necessary sacrifice media companies have to make to adapt to changing viewing habits among consumers.

Click here to watch more from Yahoo Finance Invest.