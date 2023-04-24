Coca-Cola beats on Q1 earnings, cites steady demand

AP Finance

Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal and one of the media industry's renowned executives, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, parent company Comcast announced Sunday. In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company." “I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege,” said Shell, who has been CEO of NBCUniversal since January 2020.