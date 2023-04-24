Coca-Cola beats on Q1 earnings, cites steady demand
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss first-quarter earnings for Coca-Cola.
Fox Corp.'s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation charges is eye-popping, but the ultimate cost to the media company is likely to be much lower. On Tuesday, Fox settled with Dominion over charges that Fox News baselessly accused the company of rigging its voting machines against former President Donald Trump in 2020. Fox had about $4 billion of cash on hand as of December 2022, and MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman expects the company to pay the settlement during the current quarter.
Coca-Cola stock was rising after the beverage maker beat first-quarter revenue and earnings estimates Monday following price increases. Coca-Cola (ticker: KO) posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of 68 cents a share on sales of $11 billion, up 5% year-over-year. “The Coca-Cola Company today reported first quarter 2023 results, demonstrating resilience in the marketplace despite an operating environment that remains dynamic,” the company said in its earnings report.
Coca-Cola reports adjusted earnings that beat analysts' estimates, First Republic is scheduled to report quarterly earnings after markets close Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond sinks after the retailer files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and Getty Images receives a buyout proposal.
(Bloomberg) -- Add central banks to the wall of worry for global credit markets.Most Read from BloombergBud Light Takes the Cowardly Way OutMacron’s Push to Get China’s Help on Ukraine Is UnravelingFour Reasons Why Investors Expect US Dollar to Keep SlidingBitcoin ‘Halving’ Due Next Year Spurs Predictions of Rally in Token Past $50,000This year’s rally in risk assets is more to do with a $1 trillion central bank liquidity injection than any improvement in the economic outlook, according to Citig
Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal and one of the media industry's renowned executives, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, parent company Comcast announced Sunday. In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company." “I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege,” said Shell, who has been CEO of NBCUniversal since January 2020.