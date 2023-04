Reuters

Boeing Co is expected to reveal whether the latest 737 MAX manufacturing problem will derail the U.S. plane maker’s annual goals for passenger jet deliveries and free cash flow when it unveils its first quarter financial results on Wednesday. Investors are clamoring for details on the extent of the problem, which Boeing said involves a “significant” portion of the 737 fleet where two brackets were improperly installed. “I'd like to have some numbers and some scale of the materiality of this, whether it affects deliveries, cash flow and all the rest,” Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard said.