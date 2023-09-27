Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong exclusive, Meta’s VR announcements: Yahoo Finance Live
In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Finance airing at 3:30 p.m. ET, Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong calls out what he sees as “harassment” from the Securities and Exchange Commission. In tech news, Meta (META) is unveiling its latest virtual reality products. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include NextEra Energy (NEE), Palantir (PLTR), and Pfizer (PFE).
Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:05 p.m. ET - Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley, (D) New York
3:20 p.m. ET - Jeremy Schwartz, WisdomTree Global Chief Investment Officer
3:20 p.m. ET - Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-Head of Investments
3:30 p.m. ET - Brian Armstrong, Coinbase CEO
4:05 p.m. ET - Rep. Marc Molinaro, (R) New York
4:15 p.m. ET - Daniel Morgan, Synovus Trust Senior Portfolio Manager
4:30 p.m. ET - Tom Narayan, RBC Capital Markets Lead Equity Analyst, Global Autos