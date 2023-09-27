Coinbase CEO calls out SEC harassment: YF Exclusive

Coinbase (COIN) is lobbying Congress to establish clear regulations for the crypto industry. According to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, there needs to be defined rules put in place by lawmakers rather than leaving regulation solely up to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Armstrong criticized the SEC's current approach of "regulation by enforcement", where crypto startups receive subpoenas without transparent guidelines, referring to it as "harassment." By pushing for legislative action, Coinbase aims to bring more clarity and certainty to the crypto space.

“I think there is a general consensus and understanding from both sides of the aisle that this is an important issue,” Armstrong tells Yahoo Finance adding, "in five years we'll be thinking how do we get this back on shore if we don't do something now."

