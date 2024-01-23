Coinbase downgraded at JPMorgan as crypto enthusiasm cools

JPMorgan has downgraded Coinbase (COIN) from "Neutral" to "Underweight" citing "overestimated" expected growth following recent US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) spot bitcoin ETF approval.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith deep dive into the various downside risks and the cooling crypto enthusiasm compared to 2023.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim