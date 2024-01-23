Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,847.14
    -3.29 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,829.90
    -171.91 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,351.21
    -9.08 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,973.56
    -9.82 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.65
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.40
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    -0.0052 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1450
    +0.0510 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2652
    -0.0060 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.5820
    +0.6040 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,387.85
    -1,269.80 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.73
    -1.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,517.57
    -29.38 (-0.08%)
     

Coinbase downgraded at JPMorgan as crypto enthusiasm cools

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

JPMorgan has downgraded Coinbase (COIN) from "Neutral" to "Underweight" citing "overestimated" expected growth following recent US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) spot bitcoin ETF approval.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith deep dive into the various downside risks and the cooling crypto enthusiasm compared to 2023.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim

Advertisement