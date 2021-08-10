Coinbase reports Q2 financials, beats on revenue
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Coinbase's Q2 financial report
Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.
Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.
Coinbase reported second-quarter results after market close on Tuesday.
Shares of coronavirus testing company Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are down 16.2% to $91.98 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. Fulgent derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from coronavirus testing.
Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were moving higher today even as there was no company-specific news on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, a disappointing report from fellow international e-commerce stock Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) seemed to highlight MercadoLibre's strengths as the two often draw comparisons with each other. During a quarter when e-commerce stocks largely faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter, MercadoLibre stood out as one of the rare winners in the sector after surging on its earnings report a week ago, passing its second-quarter update with flying colors.
As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.
Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.
Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 1% in late morning trading Tuesday after opening the day almost 4% higher. This followed the chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) saying he was pursuing a collaboration with the video game retailer. GameStop and AMC are the two premiere meme stocks on the market.
Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.
Shares of luxury resale marketplace The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) dropped like a rock on Tuesday after the company released financial results that fell short of analysts' expectations. For the second quarter of 2021, The RealReal's revenue was up 83% year over year to $105 million. This revenue growth was propelled by strong gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth of 91%.
Sports-centric multichannel streaming video service FuboTV late Tuesday crushed Wall Street's targets for the second quarter.
Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) took a tumble on Tuesday after the company reported disappointing earnings results. Shares of the augmented reality glasses company were down as much as 18.4% on the news. Vuzix announced its second-quarter 2021 earnings after the close on Monday, Aug. 9.
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 25.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was the image-sharing platform's release of its second-quarter report, which disappointed many investors. Despite July's big pullback, shares of Pinterest (which went public in April 2019) are up 68.2% over the one-year period through Aug. 9, compared with the broader market's 34.3% return over this period.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) was having a terrible Tuesday, with its stock trading down by nearly 17% in late afternoon action. This doesn't necessarily mean the end of bardoxolone; Reata believes that "each of the identified issues is addressable with additional data and analyses."
There's been a notable change in appetite for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 19% pre-market to US$8.11. We want to take a look at the growth prospects for Zynga and put them into context with long term expectations.
Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer shares were last up 4.9% at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The percentage gain was the stock's biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.
Shares of Moderna Inc. have so much that the biotechnology company's valuation is "unjustifiable on a fundamental basis," said analyst Geoff Meacham on Tuesday, as his analysis suggests the stock could fall more than 75% from current levels.
Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.