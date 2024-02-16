Coinbase stock jumps, stocks digest latest inflation data, : Yahoo Finance Live

Coinbase (COIN) shares are soaring after the largest US crypto exchange in the US posted its first quarterly profit in two years. The company benefited from a rise in bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices ahead of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to approve spot bitcoin ETFs. On Wall Street, investors are reacting to the latest Producer Price Index data, which gives insight into how much wholesale prices are changing. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Cisco Systems (CSCO), Twilio (TWLO), and Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:

9:35 a.m. ET - Liz Young, SoFi Head of Investment Strategy

9:45 a.m. ET - Shweta Khajuria, Evercore ISI Director, Internet Equity Research

10:05 a.m. ET - Scott Chronert, Citi Research Head of U.S. Equity Strategy

10:30 a.m. ET - Jim Tobin, National Association of Home Builders CEO

11:20 a.m. ET - Sean Dunlop, Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst