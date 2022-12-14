Coinbase stock rallies as bitcoin climbs above $18,000
Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Coinbase stock is up today.
Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Coinbase stock is up today.
Shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded more than 8% higher today as of 10:11 a.m. ET after a regulatory filing this morning showed that CEO Anthony Noto recently purchased $5 million worth of shares. Noto purchased the stock for prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.58. Like many fintech and tech stocks this year, SoFi's stock has been crushed in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility.
While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.
QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock plunged this morning, dropping 10.3% around 9:52 a.m. ET to its all-time lows. The analyst's price target points at about 29% downside from the stock's closing price Tuesday, but it should pinch investors hard given that QuantumScape stock has already lost almost 70% of its value in 2022. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded QuantumScape stock's rating from neutral to sell and slashed its price target to $5 a share from $8 per share.
In this article, we discuss 10 biggest dividend cuts and suspensions in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investment and its benefits, and go directly to read 5 Biggest Dividend Cuts and Suspensions of 2022. Dividend companies are stealing the limelight this year as investors turn to these income-generating stocks to fight […]
A big downgrade from Goldman Sachs has some investors looking askance at the EV battery research pioneer.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.
In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]
The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's
After a dreadful 2022, no one wants to face the possibility of a bear market in 2023. Investors always admire Warren Buffett's wisdom, but it becomes even more compelling when growth stocks cool off and investors better appreciate value investing. As we get to the end of the year, the S&P 500 remains down 15%.
Here are my picks for the three best ultra-high-yield dividend stocks to buy right now. Let me first address one concern about Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). For one thing, Devon stock is still up close to 40% year to date even after its decline.
It's no secret that growth stocks have taken it on the chin this year. The pessimism has led to an all-round plunge in valuations and share prices. Many companies are still growing at a healthy clip and continuously improving their product or service offerings.
Shares of the online car-selling platform Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were rising this morning after a Citi analyst initiated coverage of the stock yesterday. The analyst believes that demand for online car shopping will continue to grow and that Carvana could benefit as it does. As a result, Carvana's shares were up by 9.9% as of 10:50 a.m. ET.
If you are searching out big dividend yields in the energy patch, then you'll want to examine Sunoco LP's (NYSE: SUN) 7.6% yield and Magellan Midstream's (NYSE: MMP) even higher 8.6%. There are very big differences between the business model of Sunoco and Magellan and that of Devon Energy that make the former two reliable payers and turn Devon into a high-risk dividend play.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) takes the title of an ultra-high-dividend stock to a whole new level. The mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBSs), has a dividend yield of more than 16% -- about 11 times higher than the current yield on the S&P 500. With a yield as high as this, investors may be wondering what's driving Annaly's double-digit yield and how risky an investment is the stock today.
John Paulson, the billionaire who at the height of the 2007 credit bubble made his fortune from betting against subprime mortgages has hit the jackpot again. As a major investor in Horizon Therapeutics, Paulson is in line for a $500 million payday, given the biotech is to be acquired by Amgen in a $27.8 billion deal. To bring Horizon under the fold, Amgen will pay $116.50 per share in cash. This is 267% higher price than the average of $31 per share paid by Paulson, who has been a Horizon invest
Even if legalization takes place, it won't solve the problems of many cannabis producers, particularly those based in Canada.
A Fed rate hike looms after Tuesday's rally on tame inflation data fizzled. Tesla stock hit new lows as Elon Musk sees "macroeconomic tides."
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.
These time-tested companies, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 5.8%, are plain-as-day bargains for opportunistic investors.
Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) were rising on Tuesday, at one point up 5%, before reverting to a 1.9% gain as of 2:28 p.m. ET. Like many stocks, Lumen rose on the back of this morning's cooler-than-expected inflation report; however, unlike other stocks that made above-market gains, Lumen isn't a high-growth stock. Rather, it has another quality that would also benefit from lower-than-expected interest rates.