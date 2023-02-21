Coinbase stock ticks up on Q4 revenue beat, declining trading volume
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses Coinbase's Q4 earnings report and the stock market reaction.
Coinbase earnings out after the close on Tuesday showed the company's revenue decline was better than feared, though volume on the platform plunged and the regulatory environment remains a challenge in the year ahead.
Coinbase Global Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates, and said the crypto market had "improved" so far in the first quarter.
