Need to Come Up With a Debt Deal: Rep. Krishnamoorthi

As House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told members to go home for the weekend signaling bad news for the debt limit deal, Democratic Representative of Illinois, Raja Krishnamoorthi discusses what he thinks needs to happen to make sure debt ceiling negotiations are reached before the potential June 1st X-Date. He also gives his insights on whether or not he believes sanctions on China should be lifted so American officials can meet with their Beijing counterparts. Representative Krishnamoorthi speaks with Annmarie Hordern and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."