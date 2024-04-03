Commodity ETFs are finally appearing on investor radars

Investors are beginning to pick up the commodity trade as gold prices (GC=F) remain elevated after reaching an all-time high this week. Even uranium (UX=F) is seeing upward price momentum.

ETF Think Tank Director of Research Cinthia Murphy joins Wealth! to discuss the growing relevance of commodities and commodity-exposed ETFs for investors.

"We're seeing a lot more commentary from the market experts, the analysts, about the importance of commodities and the opportunity in commodities, which has been a segment that's typically under-owned in the advisory channel. It's under-owned by most investors, and it's at attractive positions right now because they're so overlooked so often, especially in the middle of a tech craze."

