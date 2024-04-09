Commodity prices: Gold soars, oil hovers at multi-month high

The commodities sector is rallying Tuesday, with significant gains across the board. Gold prices (GC=F) have hit a record high, while WTI Crude Oil futures (CL=F) are trading around $86 per barrel. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the details, providing insights into how surging energy commodity prices may show up in upcoming inflation prints.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith