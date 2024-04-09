Advertisement
Commodity prices: Gold soars, oil hovers at multi-month high

The commodities sector is rallying Tuesday, with significant gains across the board. Gold prices (GC=F) have hit a record high, while WTI Crude Oil futures (CL=F) are trading around $86 per barrel. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the details, providing insights into how surging energy commodity prices may show up in upcoming inflation prints.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

