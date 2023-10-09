How this company helps clients 'unlock profits' in the supply chain

After major supply chain disruptions over the past several years, there was a need for modernization in global cargo trade. Startup company Loop is "focused on unlocking profit that's trapped in the supply chain with [their] modern audit and pay system," Loop Co-Founder and CEO Matt McKinney tells Yahoo Finance.

Loop is "solving a very important problem in this, which is invoice costs do not always match your expected contracted cost… so some companies are losing unnecessary profits and decrease their working capital due to this issue," McKinney says.

McKinney notes that the company is focused on "over-the-road trucking, but we’ve had our customers come to us and say, 'we'd also like to get exposure on our ocean and air [shipments].'"

