Last Friday, Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares had a surprisingly strong reaction to news that regulators have cleared the way for the company to eventually begin flying passengers into space. Virgin Galactic's announcement on Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the company for passenger space flights was certainly good news, but it was still somewhat surprising to see the stock jump 30% higher based on the announcement. After all, while nothing is a given, FAA approval was assumed and expectations that Virgin Galactic was back on schedule after a series of setbacks was a big reason the stock had rallied 40% higher in May.