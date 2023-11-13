How concerned should investors be over weak earnings?
Goldman Sachs' David Kostin believes investors shouldn't be too worried about weakening corporate earnings results this past quarter as select sectors and stock groups follow a similar decline. Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss Kostin's latest note and whether U.S. investors should be overly concerned or optimistic following this past earnings season.
