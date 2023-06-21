Condoleezza Rice on China: 'We have to recognize that this is a significant rivalry'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid rising military and economic tensions between the two countries. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says Blinken faces a different situation than she did when served under former President George W. Bush. In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith at the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit, Rice says the relationship with China when she was Secretary of State was "much more cooperative." Rice said today we are dealing with a different China and that "we have to recognize that this is a significant rivalry" that the U.S. "can't sweep under the rug."