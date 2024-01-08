Congress agrees to $1.6T spending deal, shutdown still looms

US lawmakers have announced a bipartisan agreement on a $1.6 trillion funding total for the 2024 fiscal year. While the agreement marks progress, the details will still have to be hammered out between both parties before a January 19 deadline. If they cannot come to a deal, the government will be shut down, leaving many federal agencies without funding.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins the live show to give insight into the situation on Capitol Hill under new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.)

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino