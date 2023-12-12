Congress to weigh in on retail theft, organized crime

The National Retail Federation (NRF) retracted a frequently cited statistic on the impact of organized retail crime, citing the realized difficulty in quantifying that data. Still, retailers have been hurt by these crimes characterized as widespread retail theft or inventory shrink, causing Congress to step in and hold a hearing Tuesday afternoon on the subject.

Home Depot VP of Asset Protection (HD) Scott Glenn, who will be testifying, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the issue and what the hearing plans to address.

"What we are seeing is that the problem continues to grow, it's putting pressure on us year-over-year, and we are investing to prevent a problem, and we wouldn’t invest to prevent that problem if we didn't see affecting us day in and day out," Glenn explains. "I appreciate the retraction but that's not really what we rely on to make business decisions."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.