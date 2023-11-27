What to consider when donating on Giving Tuesday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday — the premier retail shopping events of the year — have both come and gone, clearing the way for Giving Tuesday, a promotional holiday used to bolster support and donations for non-profit and charity organizations.

Charity Navigator CEO Michael Thatcher joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the rate at which Americans are willing to give away or donate, and assessment criteria to determine whether your donation is going where you want it to go within an organization.

"You want to be smarter when you're giving right now — if you have less to give or you're less sure about where you're going to be giving, be strategic, think it through," Thatcher says. "Use third-party intermediaries like Charity Navigator to actually figure out where to give and then how to give to an organization that's really making a difference

