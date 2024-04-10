Consistent air travel demand is 'a new normal': Expert

Delta Air Lines (DAL) managed to move ahead of industry turbulence, posting better-than-expected first quarter profits. Delta CEO Ed Bastian told Yahoo Finance that the company has seen the 11 highest sales days in the airline's history this year alone. Raymond James Managing Director Savanthi Syth joins Market Domination for an airline industry check-in.

Syth says the Delta report shows strong results and that any negative stock action on Wednesday is the market's reaction to macro concerns related to geopolitics and the inflationary picture. The consistency of demand for air travel demand constitutes a "new normal" in Syth's view: the demand is driven by leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel but also by slowly recovering corporate travel in the tech and finance sectors.

Though Syth claims jet fuel prices have remained elevated, she considers them "manageable." She adds that jet fuel prices may strain capacity if demand can't bear the costs passed on to consumers. Still, the market demonstrates that consumers now value experiences more, so possible financial pullbacks may not impact travel, she adds.

Editor's note: This article was written by Gabriel Roy