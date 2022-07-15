Consumer confidence improves as elevated inflation continues: UMich
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the UMich U.S. consumer sentiment report.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the UMich U.S. consumer sentiment report.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at how the stock market is faring on Thursday morning, as stocks dip in the red amid recession fears and inflation data.
S&P Global Market Intelligence Principal Analyst Nathan Stovall joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss big bank earnings, the positives of rising interest rates, and the outlook for the economy.
(Bloomberg) -- Production at US factories declined in June for a second month, restrained by higher inventories and a softer economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of ReachThe 0.5% decrease in manufacturing output matched the downwardly revised drop in May, Federal Res
(Bloomberg) -- US retail sales were stronger than expected in June, but after several economists adjusted the data for inflation, they still point to a leveling off in spending.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of ReachThe value of overall retail purchases increased 1%, after an u
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as bets on more aggressive Federal Reserve tightening receded after Friday’s economic data while two officials didn’t sound too keen on a 100-basis-point rate hike in July.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of ReachThe S&P 500 halted a five-day slide,
(Reuters) -The judge overseeing Twitter Inc's $44 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk has a no-nonsense reputation as well as the distinction of being one of the few jurists who has ever ordered a reluctant buyer to close a U.S. corporate merger. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor or chief judge of the Court of Chancery last year, the first woman in that role. On Wednesday, she was assigned the Twitter lawsuit which seeks to force Musk to complete his deal for the social media platform, which promises to be one of the biggest legal showdowns in years.
Rogers knows how to survive — and thrive — in turbulent times.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo and Citigroup.
Mining stocks could capitulate given waning demand for industrial metals
Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Pinterest stock is popping on Thursday.
For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has stood head and shoulders above most money managers. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $610 billion in value for shareholders, as well as led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return in excess of 3,600,000%. Given the Oracle of Omaha's incredible track record, investors tend to pay close attention to what he and his investing team are buying and selling.
Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, can sometimes be challenging, especially in today's market conditions. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the growth pote
Surprisingly, a few Twitter stock bulls have emerged ahead of the company's court battle with Elon Musk.
These two REITs, and many similar players in the mortgage REIT industry, rely heavily on leverage and that's a big risk.
MARK HULBERT A gutsy contrarian bet right now is that the strong U.S. dollar will weaken, particularly versus the euro. A secondary bold bet is that U.S. stocks will lag international equities. Dollar weakness would represent a reversal of a trend dating back several years.
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...
Home sale cancellations soared in June. But why?
The CEO of Tesla and the management of Twitter have just started a legal battle after Musk withdrew his offer to acquire the platform.
Alphabet stock will undergo a 20-for-1 stock split on July 18. Here's how to trade the stock into the event.
The Swedish telecom-equipment giant said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. had authorized its proposal purchase of Vonage, clearing the way for the deal to be completed next week.