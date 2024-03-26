Advertisement
What is the Consumer Confidence Index? Yahoo Finance explains

Brad Smith
·Host

As investors gear up for a busy week of economic data releases, it's important to stay informed on what these data sets reveal about the economy and how they impact the market. March's Consumer Confidence Index print was released Tuesday morning by the Conference Board, falling just short of expectations.

Yahoo Finance Anchor Brad Smith breaks down what the Consumer Confidence Index means and how it can impact investors directly.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

