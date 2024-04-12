Consumer credit signals 'outright weakness,' spending may drop

Stocks are facing pressure as the markets digest the disappointing earnings reports from major banks, including JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC). NewEdge Wealth Chief Investment Officer Cameron Dawson joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market outlook.

Dawson notes that she is closely following bank discussions about credit health for both consumers and corporations — in other words, how end customers are dealing with a higher-for-longer environment. Despite bank conversation about post-pandemic normalization, Dawson questions whether new levels of delinquency and higher balances compared to disposable income actually represent "outright weakness" in credit.

Dawson acknowledges that consumers have been able to "keep on spending" despite higher interest rates. However, she points out that other factors, such as rising debt levels and flatlining wage growth, could start to impact consumer spending going forward.

Regarding recession fears, Dawson indicates that GDP growth estimates will be a key data point to monitor.

This post is written by Angel Smith