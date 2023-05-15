U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.28
    +12.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,348.60
    +47.98 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,365.21
    +80.47 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.55
    +20.70 (+1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.30
    +1.26 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    2,021.40
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5080
    +0.0450 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2526
    +0.0076 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0810
    +0.3360 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,341.79
    +399.86 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.49
    +2.68 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,777.70
    +23.08 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,626.34
    +238.04 (+0.81%)
     

Consumer debt, Microsoft-Activision deal, SVB testimony: What to watch this week

Yahoo Finance

The Yahoo Finance Live team recaps the biggest stories to watch, including consumer debt, EU approval of Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal, and the testimonies of SVB and Signature Bank executives.