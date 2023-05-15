Consumer debt, Microsoft-Activision deal, SVB testimony: What to watch this week

Reuters
Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with his bets against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, added new positions in several regional banks during a tumultuous first quarter for the sector, according to securities filings released on Monday. Burry's Scion Asset Management’s positions included 150,000 shares in First Republic Bank, 250,000 shares in PacWest Bancorp, 850,000 shares in New York Community Bancorp, and 125,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp , filings showed. First Republic collapsed May 1, making it the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.