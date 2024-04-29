Consumer is 'stretched' under current rates: NerdWallet CEO

Brad Smith
·Host
2
In this article:

NerdWallet (NRDS) reported mixed first quarter earnings, beating expectations on the top and bottom lines but falling short of estimates for credit card revenue. NerdWallet's CEO Tim Chen joins Wealth! to discuss the consumer environment and the factors influencing the company's performance.

Chen highlights that the March 2023 banking crisis has led to more conservative approaches by banks, resulting in elevated delinquency and interest rates. He states that this dynamic "has made it less attractive" for consumers to borrow and for banks to lend, ultimately putting pressure on the credit card business.

"To state the obvious, the Fed is between a rock and a hard place in terms of helping consumers with inflation remaining high," Chen told Yahoo Finance.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Stagflation fears come back with a vengeance

    The U.S. economy could be headed toward a "stagflation" scenario, which is characterized by soaring consumer prices as well as high unemployment rates.

  • Billionaire investor David Einhorn shares an overlooked theory for why gold prices have spiked so much

    Billionaire hedge fund boss David Einhorn shared his thoughts about why gold has soared this year in his most recent letter to investors.

  • China's BYD profit growth weakens, showing effects of EV price war

    Chinese EV maker BYD posted its weakest quarterly profit growth since 2022 on Monday while its revenue growth slowed to the lowest level in nearly four years, hit by slowing EV demand and a bruising price war in the world's largest auto market.

  • Nissan to distribute micro-EV in Europe

    Initially in France and Italy followed by additional European markets in September

  • Federal Reserve Meeting Preview: High Interest Rates 'Need More Time To Work,' Bank of America Says

    Recent inflation surprises have left the Federal Reserve without sufficient confidence to consider interest rate reductions, prompting a scenario of higher-for-longer interest rates. That’s the insight coming from Bank of America’s U.S. economist Michael Gapen ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting and interest rate decision, due at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. With no immediate changes in interest rates anticipated, the focus shifts to the Fed’s future policy actions, particularly r

  • Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying This Supercharged AI Index Fund Instead

    Four wealthy hedge fund managers sold shares of Nvidia during the fourth quarter and redeployed capital into a supercharged Nasdaq-100 index fund.

  • Amazon's Chart Offers Clues Before Tuesday's Q1 Earnings Reveal

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), will be reporting its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Wall Street expects 78 cents in EPS and $133.1 billion in revenues as the company reports after market hours. Amazon stock has been buoyed by the company’s strong positioning in AI, cloud computing, and e-commerce. The stock has been on an upward trajectory, gaining 71.10% over the past year and showing a positive trend of 18.22% YTD. Key Factors To Watch As Amazon Reports Q1 Earnings As Amazon prepares to rep

  • I'm 60 With $1.2 Million in a Roth IRA. How Do I Make Sure This Money Lasts the Rest of My Life?

    Planning for a Roth IRA is a little different than with most other retirement assets. This tax-advantaged account generates entirely untaxed income, as long as effectively boosting the value of your withdrawals and your Social Security benefits. That changes your options compared to having a pre-tax 401(k) or other non-Roth account. For example, say that […] The post I'm 60 With $1.2 Million in a Roth IRA. How Do I Make Sure This Money Lasts the Rest of My Life? appeared first on SmartReads by S

  • In the Market: Economic surprises are messing with the market's favorite recession predictor

    (Reuters) -A bond market anomaly that has reliably predicted a U.S. recession in the past may normalize this year in a highly unusual manner. The market signal, called a yield curve, has been upside down since early July 2022, with investors getting less to lock up their money for longer periods than they are for shorter durations. In the past, yield curves typically become right-side up as an economic slowdown leads the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, bringing down yields on near-term bonds that are sensitive to policy rates, a phenomenon called bull steepening.

  • Fed's Powell, jobs report and Apple will rock markets this week

    In addition to economic and earnings news, inflation and geopolitical worries will have roles to play.