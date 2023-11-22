Consumers being selective, but still spending: JCPenney CEO

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are around the corner, but with consumers having to contend with both inflation and higher interest rates, shoppers are looking for deals.

JCPenney CEO Mark Rosen joins Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma to discuss what the retailer is seeing so far this holiday shopping season. Rosen says shoppers are being selective but still planning holiday celebrations and buying when they see value, noting “consumers are looking to have a holiday”.

Rosen points out that traffic and engagement has been strong during Black Friday sales events so far, although shoppers appear to be “more skeptical.”

