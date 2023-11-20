Consumers are cautious, but still splurging on one thing

Major retailers including Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have warned of a more discerning consumer, one who is pulling back on discretionary purchases heading into the holidays.

Yahoo Finance Retail Reporter Brooke DiPalma breaks down what the retailers have been saying. Watch the video above to hear what one of the bright spots for retail has been.

