Consumers focused on having a 'real human holiday': Expert

As Cyber Weekend winds down, Adobe Analytics projects Cyber Monday e-commerce sales could top $12 billion, driven by promotions and discounts. Accenture's Global Retail Lead Jill Standish, says this holiday season had a slower start, with shopping momentum building on Black Friday itself.

However, Standish notes that retailers are on a "profit watch" given the headwinds consumers are facing. Retailers also face inventory and staffing challenges, despite what she calls the "golden quarter" now underway. Yet, Standish points to consumers prioritizing family time. She believes businesses that provide meals, gatherings, and family bonding experiences may see an uptick this holiday season.

"If you think about it a couple years ago we weren't able to do that," Standish tells Yahoo Finance when asked about the rising consumer spend on experiences, adding "so this year we're saying it's going to be a real human holiday."

