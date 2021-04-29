U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

How consumers can ‘take the heavy lifting’ out of investing

Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita discuss how Americans can improve their financial literacy during COVID-19 with Elisabeth Kozack, Marcus by Goldman Sachs Co-Head of Consumer Lending.

  • Total Profit Surges to Pre-Pandemic Levels on Oil Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Total SE’s profit surged by more than expected in the first quarter, making it the latest oil major to see earnings return to pre-pandemic levels.Big Oil has enjoyed more favorable conditions this year thanks to rising crude prices and recovering fuel demand, but Total is in a better position than many of its peers.While BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are under pressure to return more money to investors after slashing their dividends in 2020, Total maintained its payout throughout the crisis and will funnel its cash into new projects and the transition to cleaner energy. The French company’s renewable power output more than doubled in the first quarter and it gave the green light to a multibillion-dollar oil development in Uganda.“The Group is accelerating its transformation into a broad energy company,” Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement on Thursday. “The integrated gas, renewables and power segment reported adjusted net operating income of $1 billion, the highest in its history.”Total’s adjusted net income in the first quarter was $3 billion, up 69% from a year earlier and surpassing even the pre-pandemic earnings of the same period in 2019, according to the statement. It was well above the average analyst estimate of $2.35 billion.Earnings at the company’s gas, renewables and power business were boosted by higher electricity sales and a good performance in gas trading, offsetting a drop in the price of liquefied natural gas. The recent rally in oil prices will have a positive impact on the average LNG selling price over the next six months, given the lag effect on pricing formulas, Total said.Total’s debt-adjusted cash flow, which underpins dividends and investments, rose 34% to $5.8 billion. Excluding leases, the ratio of net debt to capital fell to 19.5% as of March 31, down from 21.7% at the end of 2020.The company, which accelerated cost cuts and halted share buybacks at the start of the pandemic last year, struck a prudent note regarding future spending, saying that oil demand is still being affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Total kept its first interim dividend for the year unchanged at 66 euro cents ($0.80) per share, and said net investments this year will be stable between $12 billion and $13 billion.About a quarter of capital expenditure will be allocated to renewables and electricity. The French company already spent $2 billion on the acquisition of a 20% stake in India’s Adani Green Energy Ltd. this year.The other priority in term of cash allocation will be maintaining a solid balance sheet and anchoring the net debt-to-capital ratio sustainably below 20%, Total said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Banks still aren’t accounting for the emissions they finance

    CDP asked nearly 700 global financial institutions about their approach to “Scope 3” emissions: greenhouse gas emissions from the companies and projects in their investment portfolio, rather than from their own offices or operations. Of the 332 firms that responded, about half had not conducted any analysis of the climate impact of their investment portfolios.

  • Have you held any of these 20 stocks long term? Your current dividend yield might surprise you

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.

  • S&P 500 near record high on Facebook boost, Nasdaq eases

    The S&P 500 hovered near record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in Facebook and upbeat economic data, while the Nasdaq eased as investors locked in profits from certain megacap technology firms. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with communication services stocks leading gains. Facebook Inc jumped 5.8% to an all-time high after beating market expectations for quarterly revenue and profit, helped by a surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic and higher ad prices.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • Everything to know about Biden’s $3,000 child tax credit—including when the money should arrive

    For the 2021 tax year, the child tax credit is upped from $2,000 to $3,000 per child. That goes up to $3,600 for children under the age of six.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • It's not just the paycheck. Disneyland workers say why they're eager to return

    As Disneyland's reopening nears, the theme park has hired back a lot of workers. Others are still waiting and hoping for the call.

  • Biden to propose a big change to capital-gains taxes — this is how they work and are calculated

    President Joe Biden plans to propose doubling the tax wealthy people pay on their capital gains. Under the plan, which he intends to present during a speech on Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, the tax rate on profits from the sale of an asset such as property or a stock would go from 20% to 39.6% for those with income over $1 million a year. Biden also reportedly aims to close a loophole that allows people to avoid paying the capital-gains tax on inherited wealth, which, when combined with the higher tax rate, could raise an estimated $113 billion over a decade.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Rally On Apple, Facebook, Caterpillar Earnings; Q1 GDP, Spending Surge

    Facebook led the Nasdaq, while Apple and Caterpillar topped Q1 expectations on the Dow Jones today, sending stocks sharply higher.

  • OPEC+ Buoys Oil Despite India Concerns

    Oil prices posted some modest gains on Tuesday, despite the worsening conditions in India

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • Huarong’s Wild Week Has Investors Gauging Possible Outcomes

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been another dramatic week for China Huarong Asset Management Co., with a drip-feed of news offering investors a range of potential outcomes for the company’s future.Fitch Ratings cut its credit rating on China Huarong close to junk on Monday, a day after the company said it would miss a second deadline to report its annual results. The firm used a loan given by a state-owned bank to repay an offshore bond maturing Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg News report. While that suggests state support will be extended to China Huarong’s offshore debt, it raises questions over whether the company is short of cash.With $6.5 billion worth of bonds maturing over the rest of this year, there’s a lot at stake in a successful resolution to China Huarong’s challenges. The company is deeply entwined in the country’s financial system: on Wednesday, the nation’s largest life insurer told investors it was exposed to “non-standard assets” issued by China Huarong, according to Citigroup Inc. analysts.A debt restructuring could force investors to shoulder some of the financial burden, while a default would undermine confidence that the government will back the nation’s state-owned firms in times of stress. On the other hand, an equity injection or full-blown financial bailout would be the best-case scenario for bondholders, but would go against government efforts to make markets punish badly run firms.So far, only the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has publicly commented on China Huarong, saying the company is operating normally and has ample liquidity. Here are some of the potential outcomes analysts are considering:Larger lossesA ‘bail in,’ rather than a bailout. Even if authorities inject capital into China Huarong, equity and debt holders bear the majority of the costs of restructuring. Either creditors accept a steep haircut or face the possibility of a default.Another example can be seen in the central bank’s rescue of troubled Bank of Jinzhou Co. Chengfang Huida, a fund managed by the central bank, last year bought Bank of Jinzhou assets at a 70% discount. This is “the market price,” the central bank said in its 2020 financial stability report. Separately, the troubled business arm of a top Chinese university may impose haircuts approaching 70% on its unsecured creditors as part of a debt restructuring plan, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.Bloomberg News earlier reported the government is considering a plan that would see a unit of the People’s Bank of China assume more than 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) of Huarong’s assets. Further details on how the arrangement would work weren’t clear.“How much would Huarong get from selling 100 billion yuan in assets? Based on past experience, not 100 billion yuan,” said Bloomberg economist David Qu.Not so badA milder case for offshore bondholders would involve splitting China Huarong International Holdings Ltd. into bad and good entities, with the dollar debt included in the latter. In this scenario, Beijing would spin off the bad entity, protecting the unit that issues or guarantees most of Huarong’s dollar bonds.A clear separation -- with transparency over which assets are transfered to where -- would help restore investor trust in the good entity. China may still need to make an equity injection to shore up the good entity’s balance sheet. These changes wouldn’t necessarily be pain-free for bondholders, though the costs would be lower than the most bearish scenario.Bloomberg News reported last week that Huarong International is in the process of transferring distressed assets worth tens of billions of yuan into a separate offshore entity called China Huarong Overseas Investment Holding Co.Bullish outcomeA full and speedy bailout without a haircut imposed on investors. There’s no restructuring of the debt; the firm releases its 2020 earnings. The central bank assumes full responsibility for the firm’s finances and authorities clearly state their support for the company.China Huarong commits publicly to honor the keepwell provisions on nearly $22 billion of its dollar bonds. All the overseas units repay the $3.7 billion of outstanding offshore notes due this year in a timely manner.Improved investor confidence and a recovery in the firm’s dollar bond prices allow China Huarong’s international units to raise funds at an affordable cost in the offshore market, easing concern about refinancing.(Adds details about life insurer exposure in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 63 years old, recently divorced and have $130,000 in debt. How will I ever retire?

    It takes every cent I earn to get by and pay debt service. If I were to retire today, I would draw $1,200 a month in Social Security, or $1,400 a month if drawing against my ex-husband’s account (we were married 23 years). See: Confused about Social Security — including spousal benefits, claiming strategies and how death and divorce affect your monthly income?

  • Warren Buffett will provide a visible clue on his succession strategy at annual meeting

    The presence of Vice Chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain offers a symbolic look toward the company's future and a chance for shareholders to interact with the company's next generation of leaders, Buffettologists told Yahoo Finance.

  • Meet the software engineer who used crypto to buy his dream home

    When Terrance Leonard first started seriously investing in the cryptocurrency space in 2019, his original goal was to achieve financial independence. The long-term plan was to invest enough in crypto that he could cash out of some of those investments, purchase real-estate assets and rent those out to earn additional income. Leonard, who works as a software engineer in Washington, D.C., already owned a row-home.

  • Bank of America, Citi Risk Hit to Their Texas Businesses Over Gun Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc., the top two underwriters in the $3.9 trillion municipal bond-market, are at risk of getting shut out of Texas because of a push by Republican state lawmakers to punish the banks for their restrictive gun policies.The legislation, Senate Bill 19, would block government entities from contracting with banks and other financial services providers that have policies that restrict business with the firearms industry. Under the bill, companies with 10 employees or more seeking a government contract worth at least $100,000 would have to verify in writing that they do not have a policy or directive that “discriminates” against the firearms or ammunition industries.It’s targeted at large banks and financial institutions that have attempted to “use financial pressure to infringe upon our Second Amendment rights,” according to a statement from the sponsors in an analysis of the bill. The legislation is in flux: it already passed the state Senate and is pending in the Texas House of Representatives. While a House companion bill includes language that would exempt debt sales and the “deposit or investment of funds,” the author in that chamber didn’t pursue adding that exemption in the Senate version. “Any company that uses financial pressure in order to limit Texans’ ability to purchase guns or ammunition should not be tolerated,” Senator Charles Schwertner, an author of the legislation, said in a committee hearing on the bill earlier this month.The Texas move to punish the banks comes as Republicans nationally have criticized companies for stepping into politics. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said corporate executives should “stay out of politics” in response to the backlash against a Georgia law that limits voting access.BlackRock’s Fink, Buoyed by Record Inflows, Vows ‘Loud’ ActivismIf the Senate version is enacted, the law could hurt the banks’ municipal underwriting businesses in Texas, a huge market for state and local debt deals. Texas-based borrowers sold more than $58 billion of bonds in 2020, the second-most of any state behind California, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. As part of bond offerings, borrowers often hire banks ahead of time and pay them a fee for underwriting the sales.Elizabeth Reich, chief financial officer of Dallas, said the bill could have wide-ranging impacts on the city, including limiting competition for its debt sales. The bill could also affect banking relationships: Dallas had $257 million in deposit with Bank of America at the end of February, she said.“If I’m limited in who I can do business with and talk to and engage with, that’s going to raise my costs and increase the cost to the taxpayers,” she said.The banks announced policies that set restrictions on the firearms industry in 2018 after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 people dead. Citigroup said it would prohibit retailers that are customers of the bank from offering bump stocks or selling guns to people who haven’t passed a background check or are younger than 21.Bank of America also announced in 2018 it would stop making new loans to companies that make military-style rifles for civilian use. Its policy came after dozens of employees lost family members or suffered other trauma related to mass shootings in the past few years.Gun-friendly Texas has become important to the National Rifle Association, which filed for bankruptcy protection this year and said it would move to the state. In an article this month, the Institute for Legislative Action, an NRA lobbying arm, celebrated “pro-Second Amendment” legislation in Texas, including the legislation targeting the banks.BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S.‘Discriminatory’ PoliciesIt’s unclear how wide-reaching the law would be, and there could be further changes to the language. The legislation would affect governmental entities, which Texas government code defines as state agencies, as well as political subdivisions like counties, municipalities and school districts -- a potentially wide swath of muni borrowers.Giovanni Capriglione, the lawmaker who authored the House bill, said in a written response to questions from Bloomberg News that he proposed the bill because of a shortage of ammunition in the state “caused by discriminatory policies implemented by banks.”“It is estimated that over 26,000 Texans are employed by this industry and they account for about $4.5 billion in economic impact,” Capriglione said. “If these businesses can’t operate because banks refuse to provide them with access to essential services, then the state loses these jobs and the economic impact they provide.”Capriglione confirmed that banks’ underwriting business would be affected by Senate Bill 19.Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor who wields strong influence in the Texas legislature, said in a statement this month that he’s supportive of the Senate bill, citing the Second Amendment. A spokesperson for his office did not respond to a request for comment. The NRA lobbying arm’s article said that the bill was prioritized by Patrick.It’s not the first time that Republican state officials have sought to punish the two banks for their gun policies. In 2018, Louisiana officials voted to ban Bank of America and Citigroup from working on a debt sale.“No one can convince me that keeping these two banks in this competitive process is worth giving up our rights,” Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder said in a statement at the time.Texas ImpactTexas offers big business in the $3.9 trillion municipal bond market. The state’s booming population makes it ripe for future sales as the need for new roads, schools and other infrastructure projects mounts.The bill could cut off Texas muni issuers from the two biggest banks in the state and local debt market. Citigroup was the biggest underwriter of Texas muni-bond sales in 2020, credited with managing more than $6 billion of sales, and Bank of America was ranked as the fifth-biggest last year, credited with managing about $3.8 billion of bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Overall, Bank of America and Citigroup are the two biggest municipal underwriters, managing a combined 25% of long-term state and local debt sales so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Spokespeople for both banks declined to comment. SIFMA, a lobbying group for broker-dealers and investment banks, also declined to comment.Kevin Lyons, a spokesperson for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, said in an emailed statement that the office is following the legislation and reviewing its contracts to determine what impact it would have on its services.He said the bill would require state agencies to include a new provision in contracts made after Sept. 1. “If banks (or other entities) do in fact maintain such a policy it will likely be difficult for them to sign off on such a contract in the future,” he said in the statement.(Adds comment from Louisiana officials in 18th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Can a Person Who Is Retired Continue to Fund an IRA?

    You must have earned the income for it to be considered compensation for the purposes of contributing to an IRA.

  • Visa’s CEO on Crypto: “This Is a Space We Are Leaning Into in a Very, Very Big Way”

    Visa’s earnings call makes it clear just how invested the company is in the crypto space.

  • There’s one looming question about Biden’s proposed tax changes, and investors are waiting for the answer

    Wealthy taxpayers have been bracing for the prospect of more taxes under Biden, but they're missing some key information.