Consumers are optimistic, but inflation a worry: Santander

A new report from banking giant Santander finds that Americans are, overall, optimistic and resilient, but still concerned about the impact of inflation on their finances. Santander U.S. CEO Tim Wennes says that their study finds "more than 2 in 3 middle-income Americans, those are people that earn somewhere between $50,000 and $150,00 a year, remain on track with respect to achieving their financial goals and prosperity." Wennes adds that "not surprisingly, inflation remains the largest obstacle. Over 80% of middle-income Americans are concerned and having to make adjustments to spending because of inflation." Watch the video above to learn more about the report, including what Santander's data shows about the impact of student loan repayments starting.

- We are live from the NASDAQ market site in New York City. Now, in an era of volatility, the resilient consumer persists. Consumer spending picked up in September. According to the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, underlying inflation also accelerating, though, to a four month high. So what do the next few months have in store for Americans? Yahoo Finance has an exclusive sneak peek at Santander's survey on the headwinds facing middle income households.

Joining us now with more is Tim Wennes, Santander US CEO. So thank you so much for joining us this morning and for this early insight into where middle income households stand. Why don't you take us through some of the key findings that came out of your research?

TIM WENNES: Thank you, and it's great to be with you this morning. I think what we saw was that consumers remain resilient and also optimistic. More than two in three middle income Americans, and those are people that earn somewhere between $50,000 and $150,000 a year, remain on track with respect to achieving their financial goals and prosperity, and we've got nearly three and four are optimistic that they'll be able to achieve financial prosperity in the next 10 years.

That being said, not surprisingly, inflation remains the largest obstacle. Over 80% of middle income Americans are concerned and having to make adjustments to spending because of inflation. So I think the key takeaways are consumers are resilient, they're optimistic, but inflation remains a watch point.

SEANA SMITH: And, Tim, you certainly have a great look at this because I know the majority of your customers are retail or consumer-focused, so when you talk about the fact that inflation continuing to weigh on the consumer, what are you seeing just in terms of spending patterns or how this is affecting their investment or spending behavior?

TIM WENNES: So we're not seeing big changes. Consumer spending came out, so I think on everyday items that continues. But what we did see from our survey is 50% of consumers have put off or delayed large purchases, such as a car, and-- and we have more than 40% anticipate that they'd like to buy a vehicle in the next 12 months, and so I think this suggests that we'll see continued strength in terms of used car prices, and that demand will remain resilient over the next couple of quarters.

- So, Tim, it's often talked about how strong and resilient the American consumer is. We like our goods, our services, our experiences, et cetera. But talk to us about the impact of the student loan repayments coming back. What did you see in your data?

TIM WENNES: We've got a third of middle income Americans have some responsibility for student debt. Either they have it themselves or someone in their household that they feel responsible for has it, and a high percentage of them are concerned about the impact and believe that this will impact their prosperity in the coming two quarters. So we do think that will be a drag and be impactful for consumers here, starting in October.