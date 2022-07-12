Consumers have 'some shock absorbers' to deal with inflation: Economist

Mastercard Chief U.S. Economist Michelle Meyer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss consumer spending data, household balance sheets, and retail categories seeing the biggest gains.

Video Transcript

- Mastercard has released its US retail sales report for June. And as consumers continue to deal with rising inflation, they are not being shy about spending. Joining us now for a roundup on retail is Michelle Meyer, who is the Mastercard Chief US Economist. Michelle, what we do know is that consumers, while they might be spending more on price points, they're also having to navigate spending more on the very cyclical purchases that they need to make, especially on their cost of living, whether that be on energy, or whether that be on anything housing or home-related.

MICHELLE MEYER: Sure, the consumer certainly is facing an environment where prices have increased quite substantially for a variety of categories. And we're going to see even more of that when we get the CPI data out tomorrow that there still is clear price pressure. You see it in terms of gas prices higher. You see it in terms of grocery and shelter.

The good news is that the consumer is entering and has entered this inflationary environment in a pretty good state. The labor market, that's strong. They've seen healthy income growth. They have strong balance sheets, a high amount of savings. So there's been some shock absorbers that have been really, really helpful, despite the fact that, yes, of course, this has been a more challenging environment for consumers when it comes to relative price gains.

- Hey, Michelle. It's Julie here. We're showing some of your SpendingPulse data on the screen. And it's pretty incredible, right? Like there's this sort of disconnect between the sentiment readings that we have been getting, the doom and gloom about inflation, and what people continue to spend, especially when you look at these numbers and look at some of the individual categories. So are people just sort of holding their nose and flying certainly it seems like and spending on some of these other items? I guess, the question is, how long are they going to be able to continue to do that?

MICHELLE MEYER: Yeah, I mean, I think, Julie, you were spot on in that observation, which is that if you look at this disconnect between surveys and the actual data, it is pretty stark, right? So yes, consumer sentiment, when you look at the University of Michigan survey, shows that consumers are worried because they're facing these high prices. That said, they're still out there spending. The economy is still humming along, particularly in nominal dollars, right, in terms of the actual dollars that are being deployed into the economy.

And I think it goes back to what I mentioned in the beginning, which is that consumers do have the resources right now to spend. But it doesn't feel particularly good if you're getting less for the dollars that you're putting out there in the economy. So Julie, going back to the numbers you just flagged, Mastercard SpendingPulse data absolutely shows that we're still close to double digit gain for total spend, even if you look at retail, taking out auto and gas, which particularly gas has seen a considerable amount of price inflation, still running close to 6% year-over-year growth.

- Michelle, we just had PepsiCo's CFO on. He talked to us about seeing mid-teens inflation this year. That is significant. And he doesn't think inflation might come down to any substantial degree till later next year. Is that the right timeline here?

MICHELLE MEYER: You know, I think it really depends on the category. So for them specifically, that might be right when you see some of the increases in raw materials and their costs still remaining pretty high. That said, Brian, I do think we want to look at what's happening with commodity prices now.

If you look at the recent drop in gas prices, if you look at the drop in other agricultural prices, you are seeing some relief there. You also are seeing some improvement in terms of supply chain. So we're monitoring a variety of different indicators there whether you look at the ISI manufacturing survey, the supplier delivery index, or you look at container costs, you are seeing relief, which should also support some of that cost pressure. So I do think there's some hope in the horizon in that regard.

- How long can consumers sustain some of these higher prices? I mean, when we get into next year and even as we've had discussions about whether it's a mild recession or a protracted recession, how long would the consumer need to navigate higher prices at these levels?

MICHELLE MEYER: Well, you know, I think if you look at the kind of forward-looking indicators, I think there's a real clear case for a slow down in the inflation pressure. Again, going back to what we are seeing for commodity prices, the Fed is doing their very best to fight inflation with this hiking cycle. So I think we will see some relief.

Will we go all the way back to price stability, to 2% core inflation immediately? Unlikely, it's going to take some time. And I think in the meantime, what consumers are going to be doing is making choices, figuring out how to allocate their budget in a way that works for them, potentially using more debt, drawing down some savings. And, ultimately, a slowdown in the economy is also quite reasonable to expect, which is quite in line with what consensus is saying out there.

- So we'll see if some of this spending on these individual items that are still kind of eye-popping if that slows down too. Michelle Meyer, thank you so much. Good to see you. Mastercard Chief US Economist, always good to talk to you.