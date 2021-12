Motley Fool

The stock of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) exploded higher on Friday, up 11.8% as of 12:20 p.m., as shares of the telemedicine pioneer struggled to defy a downtrend that has cost the company a staggering 66% of its market capitalization since February this year. The jump could be a result of a dire warning from President Joe Biden yesterday, or in the longer term, the potential to expand the business internationally. The first and most obvious reason: President Biden held a press conference yesterday featuring the chilling warning that America is facing a "winter of severe illness and death."