CD Test Stream 0814-A
E2E Finance Test Event
Hawaiian Electric Industries did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Washington Post report over the weekend raised questions over whether Hawaiian Electric, which owns utility Maui Electric, did not take sufficient safety measures amid warnings days before the fires broke out that wind gusts would trigger dangerous fire conditions. A class action lawsuit has also been filed against Hawaiian Electric claiming a downed power line on Maui caused the fire, NBC news and other outlets reported.
Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announced a hiring pause in May, but that’s not all. Later that month, the CEO also stated the company plans to replace nearly 8,000 jobs with AI. Krishna noted that back-office functions, specifically in the human resources (HR) sector, will be the first to face these changes. In recent weeks, the company has opened up dozens of positions for AI-based roles to help develop and maintain these systems. See more on startup investing from Benzinga: Until 2016 it was illegal f
Shares of Hawaii’s main utility are plunging Monday morning, in the wake of wildfires that destroyed the coastal Maui town Lahaina. Hawaiian Electric Industries, which supplies power to the vast majority of the state’s population, fell nearly 40% in morning trading.
As part of the agreements, Canoo said it has already started hiring for its vehicle assembly facility in Oklahoma City and the battery manufacturing factory in Pryor. The company said the agreement with the Department of Commerce will enable Canoo to receive performance-based payouts and make it eligible for some state tax credit and exemption programs. Canoo, which will invest more than $320 million at both its facilities in the state, had entered into a long-term lease agreement for the vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City earlier this year.
My wife and I are elderly. I have an individual retirement account (IRA) worth about $100,000, and we have a trust set up through our children to protect our assets. If one or both of us have to go into … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Can a Nursing Home ‘Take Our IRA?' My Wife and I Are Elderly. We Have a $100K IRA and a Trust to Protect Our Assets. appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Hedge fund legend Ray Dalio and economist Nouriel Roubini are among commentators who have warned of a full-blown debt crisis headed for the US.
The history books show that the 9 months beginning October of a midterm election year prove to be the most consistently profitable spell in the stock market. Given the stock market gains recorded in the 9 months since last October, that trend played out again as expected. It’s a period billionaire Ken Fisher has termed the ‘midterm miracle.’ The nice thing about that timeframe, says Fisher, is that it is usually followed by another strong period, albeit not quite as fruitful. Fisher has a term f
(Bloomberg) -- While the cause of the deadly Maui fires remains under investigation, lawyers are sending experts to the island to look into utility power lines as being a possible source of ignition. Most Read from BloombergOutsider Milei Upends Argentina’s Election With Primary WinAmerica’s Fastest Growing City Is Embracing ‘Yellowstone’ ManiaZuckerberg Says ‘Time to Move On’ From Musk Cage FightGoldman Pencils In First Fed Rate Cut for Second Quarter of 2024US Steel Starts Review as It Spurns
Investors sold off AMC stock on Monday as fears intensified that a conversion with APE shares will dilute the stock's value.
On Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumped to 7.19%. But where will it go next?
Nvidia is Morgan Stanley's top stock pick going into earnings, with a price target on the shares that implies another big rally for the chipmaker.
After a financial scare, here's what the Orlando-headquartered company has in mind for turnaround efforts.
Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The common shares of the theatre chain operator fell 38% to $3.25 in premarket trading, while its preferred shares rose 18% to $2.09. AMC aims to increase its Class A common stock to 550 million from about 524 million, it said in a regulatory filing. The company would make a settlement payment of one Class A common stock for every 7.5 Class A shares to the entitled shareholders after the reverse stock split.
Wells Fargo maintains an Underweight rating on Hawaiian Electric stock, and lowers the price target to $25 from $35.
Everyone and their brother owns the "Magnificent Seven" S&P 500 stocks. But most investors are also loading up on some less obvious stocks.
(Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. shares plummeted after the manufacturer announced it will recall trucks and temporarily stop sales after several battery fires.Most Read from BloombergRussia Calls Emergency Key Rate Meeting as Ruble PlungesOutsider Milei Upends Argentina’s Election With Primary WinUS Steel Soars After It Rejects $7.25 Billion Cliffs BidZuckerberg Says ‘Time to Move On’ From Musk Cage FightTech Stocks Climb as Traders Look for Soft Landing: Markets WrapThe company will call back rough
Catch-up contributions are about to change. Starting in 2024, some workers who make catch-up contributions to employer-sponsored retirement plans, like a 401(k), will have to put this money in a Roth account. This means that they cannot deduct these contributions from … Continue reading → The post Earn Over $145k? You May Have to Pay Taxes on Your Catch-Up Contributions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Everyone likes a bargain and the same is true in the stock market. But while picking up items on sale in a store is a simple task, picking up shares on the cheap is a more complex endeavor. That’s because a cheap stock often means that it has been through the wringer, and the immediate question that comes to mind is, why have the shares taken a beating? A beaten-down stock could be down for a whole host of reasons, from weak fundamentals to broader macro concerns to unreasonable behavior by inve