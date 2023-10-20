Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,250.79
    -27.21 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,286.22
    -127.95 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,081.06
    -105.12 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.63
    -6.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.13
    -0.24 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.40
    +14.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.55 (+2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9260
    -0.0620 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8600
    +0.0890 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,505.21
    +971.21 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.51
    +7.15 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.14
    -97.39 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,259.36
    -171.26 (-0.54%)
     

FTC1020a

Yahoo Finance Video

E2E Finance Test Event

Advertisement