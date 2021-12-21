U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Coronavirus: White House to distribute 500M at-home COVID tests amid Omicron surge

President Biden announced that 500 million free at-home COVID tests will be distributed and 1,000 troops will be deployed to hospitals in the U.S. amid the surge of the Omicron variant. Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the latest news around the coronavirus.

