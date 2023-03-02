U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,951.39
    -18.76 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,661.84
    +5.14 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,379.48
    -76.06 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.43
    +1.44 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.67
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.30
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    +0.0780 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1330
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,717.46
    +504.17 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.98
    +0.28 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,539.69
    +23.16 (+0.08%)
     

Costco earnings: 3 things we’re watching ahead of the Earnings Call

Brad Smith and Seana Smith

Costco (COST) earnings are expected at 4:15pm ET Thursday, March 2, 2023. Costco CEO Craig Jelinek will address investors and key stakeholders for the first time this year on the company’s 5:00pm ET earnings call. Investors will be watching closely for key items including: year-over-year sales growth, Costco membership numbers and rising expenses. Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith will break down the three things they're watching after the call.

Make sure you tune into Yahoo Finance live coverage ahead of Costco's earnings call Thursday afternoon.

Yahoo Finance Live Programming on Thursday:

- 9:00 am ET: Julie Hyman, Brad Smith will outline what they want to hear from Costco CEO Craig Jelinek following a robust end to 2022

- 11:00 am ET: Why the earnings call matters with Rachelle Akuffo

- 4:00 pm ET: Dave Briggs and Seana Smith bring Costco’s earnings to you live

- 6:00 pm ET (or when the earnings call ends): Brad Smith and Seana Smith will have a vibe check with market reaction and a look ahead at what Costco’s results mean for both consumers and investors.

