Costco earnings: 3 things we’re watching ahead of the Earnings Call

Costco (COST) earnings are expected at 4:15pm ET Thursday, March 2, 2023. Costco CEO Craig Jelinek will address investors and key stakeholders for the first time this year on the company’s 5:00pm ET earnings call. Investors will be watching closely for key items including: year-over-year sales growth, Costco membership numbers and rising expenses. Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith will break down the three things they're watching after the call .

Make sure you tune into Yahoo Finance live coverage ahead of Costco's earnings call Thursday afternoon.

Yahoo Finance Live Programming on Thursday:

- 9:00 am ET : Julie Hyman, Brad Smith will outline what they want to hear from Costco CEO Craig Jelinek following a robust end to 2022

- 11:00 am ET: Why the earnings call matters with Rachelle Akuffo

- 4:00 pm ET : Dave Briggs and Seana Smith bring Costco’s earnings to you live