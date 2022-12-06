Costco’s Kirkland brand raked in $50 billion in sales this year
Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.
Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.
The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.
Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.
Shares of General Electric were raised to an outperform ("Buy") rating by a sell-side firm Tuesday. In this daily bar chart of GE, below, we can see that prices made a potential double bottom pattern. Notice how trading volume decreases from late October to early December as prices rallied.
This has been a tumultuous year for many stocks -- among them, stalwarts AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Despite those successes, AT&T had to cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year by $2 billion.
Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wison. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson
Textron stock is soaring Tuesday after the company won an $80 billion contract to build a new helicopter for the army. Monday evening, the U.S. Army announced it had selected Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter to supply its new long-range assault helicopter. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).
Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.
A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real
Top-line data from a phase IIb/III study shows that Anave's (AVXL) lead drug exhibited statistical and clinical improvement in cognition and function in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.
(Bloomberg) -- Contagion from the messy implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire is spilling into the world of decentralized finance, after a hedge fund was declared in default on almost $36 million of loans.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineEl
In late 2021, Square Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey announced radical changes to his company's direction, including changing its name to Block (NYSE: SQ). Unfortunately, these changes had terrible timing and many investors were dubious about several of the company's strategies; at the same time, the economy took a turn for the worse. Nervous investors ran for cover, sending the stock down 61% year to date.
Nearly two years after its stock took a meme-driven trip to the moon and back in early 2021, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is starting to look like a serious contender. In the long term, it could leverage its leading position to return lots of capital to shareholders, but that won't be anytime soon.
Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc...
The DraftKings sportsbook is being built across Hayden Road from the clubhouse of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale — home of the WM Phoenix Open. DraftKings CEO Jason Robins and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan were in Scottsdale Dec. 5 to discuss the future of the project.
Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.
In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) stock...
After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.
A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.