Costco is a 'slow and steady' retail leader on fundamentals

In Yahoo Finance's latest edition of Good Buy or Goodbye, Julie Hyman is joined by CMT Chief Global Strategist Jay Woods to lay out why he favors wholesale retailer Costco (COST) over Dollar Tree (DLTR) in the retail sector.

Woods cites Costco's consistent earnings performances and membership loyalty, calling it "not that volatile" overall. "If you're a little risk averse, Costco is the perfect stock — it's just a slow and steady rise," Woods says.

On the other hand, Dollar Tree stock suffers from a combination of long-term downtrends, inflationary headwinds, and pressures tied to retail shrink.

"Inflation was a tailwind, now disinflation could be a potential headwind, so that is a problem that they [Dollar Tree] may have," Woods says, "because if people feel a little bit more confident, they'll go to other stores where they won't have to cut back as much."

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.