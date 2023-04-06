U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,079.70
    -10.68 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,361.79
    -120.93 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,957.25
    -39.61 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.12
    -6.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.32
    -0.29 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    2,022.30
    -13.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.26 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0905
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2850
    -0.0020 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2424
    -0.0039 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8400
    +0.5400 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,911.61
    -476.16 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.55
    -5.70 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,727.61
    +64.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,472.63
    -340.63 (-1.22%)
     

Costco stock declines on falling comparable sales

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brad Smith and Jared Blikre discuss the decline in stock for Costco, as well as the retailer’s monthly sales.