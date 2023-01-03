U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.71
    -11.79 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,114.75
    -32.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,400.41
    -66.08 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.09
    -4.15 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.51
    -1.75 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.50
    +11.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7630
    -0.1160 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7680
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,644.93
    -87.78 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.82
    -1.44 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.76
    +90.02 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Costco stock dips as investors await December sales data

Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in stock for Costco.

