Costco stock dips as investors await December sales data
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in stock for Costco.
Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group...
Question: I was a victim of FOMO during the housing market craziness and bought a house for $200,000 over the asking price. Since it’s a rental property, if you sell at a loss, you may be able to write off some of the loss on the property sale for tax purposes.
Two top-notch dividend stocks, with yields of 7.2% and 8%, are ripe for the picking, while another income stock with a yield of nearly 70% could be in for a rough year.
The new CEO of Petrobras (PBR) stresses the need to invest in the energy transition.
There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...
The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.
In mid-August, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were near an all-time high and down only slightly on the year. Today, Apple is hovering around a 52-week low and is down around 30% from its all-time high. Let's see if Apple is a buy, or if its challenges make the stock one to avoid.
Tesla stock is picking right up where it left off in 2022: Lacking juice.
Among the many Warren Buffett quotes thrown around, none has caught the imagination more than his timeless, “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful” nugget. And it looks like 2023 will be the perfect opportunity for Buffett to once again demonstrate his use of the axiom. At least that is the opinion of Elon Musk, who recently said he “suspects Warren Buffett is going to be buying a lot of stock next year." Having called Buffett a “bean counter” in the past, Musk is
Low-beta stocks are typically less volatile than the broader stock market, making them popular with conservative investors when the market gets bumpy. Verizon's fall isn't completely unmerited, but don't be so quick to write off the stock for next year and beyond. The stock's valuation is pricing in a lot of pessimism, and there are legitimate reasons to be excited instead.
Artificial intelligence innovation will come from emerging start-ups as well as established tech giants.
In this article, we will look at the 9 companies Jeff Bezos has invested in, in 2022. If you want to explore more companies that have attracted the attention of Bezos, you can also take a look at Jeff Bezos’ Investments in 2022: 4 Companies Bezos Is Investing In. Jeff Bezos is an American technology […]
Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Alibaba (BABA) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?
Last week, our time-tested methodologies served investors well in navigating the market. Check out some of our achievements from the past three months.
It's finally 2023 -- an end to a horrific year for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which saw its share price collapse by 50% in 2022. What went wrong for Amazon in 2022? Further challenges like inflation also hurt its operations by eroding customer spending power while increasing the cost of doing business.
Lithium miner Piedmont amended an agreement to supply Tesla with ore of the metal that goes into electric-vehicle batteries.
FCF is what's left over from net income after working capital requirements and capital expenditures have been taken out. It's the flow of cash in a year that can be used to make returns to investors (through dividends and share buybacks), fund acquisitions, or, as in Boeing's case, pay down debt. FCF should be a crucial focus for Boeing investors because it's gone south in recent years.
Tesla amended its supply agreement with Piedmont Lithium, securing the EV giant's lithium deliveries through 2025. PLL stock spiked premarket.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last...
Boeing finished out 2022 strong and the new year is looking up, causing one analyst to hike his price target on the shares. Baird analyst Peter Arment raised his price target on Boeing shares to $250 from $210. Boeing stock was up 1.8% to $193.94.