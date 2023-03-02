Costco stock dips on mixed Q2 earnings citing rising same-store sales
Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to break down Costco's Q2 earnings report.
Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) dropped more than 13% in the extended session Thursday after the EV charging company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and sales also disappointed. ChargePoint lost $78 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $60.1 million, also 23 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. ChargePoint missed its own quarterly guidance range as “supply challenges” persisted, Chief Executive Pasquale Romano said in a statement.
Computer hardware giant Dell Technologies trounced Wall Street's targets for its fiscal fourth quarter. Dell stock jumped on the news.
The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom
Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag
The asset management giant and prolific real estate investor sought an extension from the bondholders to repay the debt, but they voted against it, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone's $71 billion unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) has also been in hot water.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.
Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri is highlighting semiconductor stocks that should benefit from a turnaround in this key industry. The firm has Strong Buy ratings on Nvidia and AMD and Outperform ratings on Intel, Marvell, and Qorvo. Pajjuri said during the last three upturns, the semiconductor sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 30% to 50% over a one- to two-year period.
Broadcom continued to produce better results and forecast better near-term sales than Wall Street expects Thursday, and shares rose in extended trading.
Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.
The retailer's sales rose 6.5% in the second quarter, but were still lower than analysts' projections. Shares slipped in after-hours trading.
Broadcom gave a revenue forecast of $8.7 billion for the fiscal second quarter, compared with the $8.6 billion expected by analysts.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
The market's most important data point just hit a level last seen in November. That's bad news for stocks.
Exela Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) reported that its subsidiaries had obtained $51 million of new funding from B. Riley Commercial Capital, LLC (BRCC) and an affiliate of BRCC. The funding was made via an amendment of Exela's existing $150 million PNC securitization facility to permit the addition of $35 million of junior secured financing, a separate sale of receivables, and an increase in availability under a revolving line of credit. The new securitization facility matures in June 2025 an
Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.
Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked investors from cashing out their investments at its $71 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) as the private equity firm continues to grapple with a flurry of redemption requests. BREIT said it fulfilled redemption requests of $1.4 billion in February, which represents only 35% of the approximately $3.9 billion in total withdrawal requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.