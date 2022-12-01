Costco stock drops following weak November sales data
Shares of Costco fell after November data revealed a drop in sales.
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and raised the price target from $560 to $570. Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and FX, consolidated comparable sales increased 5.3% y/y in November. Management noted that inflation tailwinds for food/sundries were consistent with October, while fresh food inflation increased slightly y/y more versus October, the analyst noted. For November, U.S. c
The leading warehouse club, Costco has 838 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2022), with most sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but nearly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for nearly 39% of fiscal 2022 sales, with non-food merchandise 27%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) 21%, and fresh food 13%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).
Costco Wholesale Corp. stock tumbled 6% Thursday after an update of November sales with Oppenheimer analysts fretting that the figures showed trends have weakened "meaningfully" in the month. Costco said same-store sales excluding gas rose 4.6%, while three-year adjusted comparable sales were up 27.9% compared with 34.2% in October and 34.2% in September. The company identified weakness at consumer electronics, jewelry and hardware. "With this report and our existing concerns on aggressive Stree
Costco is a very popular warehouse club, and for good reason. Costco's house brand, Kirkland, also offers many products that have devoted fans reaching for their credit cards. In fact, finance expert Dave Ramsey warns about a common error you need to avoid so you don't end up wasting money even as you're trying to save some cash.
Sales of food and sundries climbed by double digits, while, non-food categories were largely lower, hurt by products like electronics and jewelry.
Costco Wholesale Corp. shares dropped more than 3% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer said its November sales rose 5.7% to $19.17 billion, following a 7.7% rise in October. Costco also reported a double-digit decline for e-commerce sales, once a bright spot for the retailer amid pandemic-fueled stockpiling and fear of shopping in person. Costco said total same-store sales rose 4.3%, but e-commerce sales dropped 10.1%. Shares of Costco ended the regular trading day up nearly 2%.
Stock Futures Drift Lower After Powell-Induced Rally; Salesforce Slumps As Co-CEO Steps Down, Clouding Q3 Earnings Beat; Costco Slides After Softer November Sales Data; Five Below Surges After Q3 Earnings Beat, Solid Outlook and GE Sets Date For GE HealthCare Spin-Off
