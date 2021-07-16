Costly misconceptions Americans have about Social Security

MarketWatch

Kadmon Holdings Inc. said Friday that Rezurock, its treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) in adjusts and pediatric patients older than 12 was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The biopharmaceutical company's stock, which has been halted for news until 2:45 p.m. Eastern, was up 7.6% in afternoon trading prior to the halt. Kadmon said it expects Rezurock to be available in the U.S. by late August 2021. "Patients receiving Rezurock reported significant improvements in c