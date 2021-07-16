Costly misconceptions Americans have about Social Security
Yahoo Finance’s Stephanie Asymkos on common misconceptions Americans have on Social Security, including Medicare.
Yahoo Finance’s Stephanie Asymkos on common misconceptions Americans have on Social Security, including Medicare.
In this article, we discuss the 15 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. Jim Cramer, a former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, is […]
Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) skyrocketed 340% in the first half of 2021. One key early catalyst for Senseonics was a positive coverage decision in January by health insurer EmblemHealth for the Eversense continuous glucose-monitoring (CGM) system used by individuals with diabetes. In June, Senseonics reported positive results from a clinical study of its version of the Eversense device that can remain implanted for 180 days.
Shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) are tanking on Friday, down by 10% as of 11:40 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results came in below expectations, due in part to weakness in China. Revenue in the second quarter came in at 54.9 billion Swedish kronor ($632.7 million), which missed the consensus estimate of 57.6 billion SEK.
General pessimism over the cruise industry's recovery is compounded by a company lawsuit against the state of Florida.
Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), a 3D printing company, tumbled more than 23% this week on seemingly no company-related news. Shares of the tech stock likely fell because one of 3D Systems' rivals made an acquisition that could strengthen its competitive position. On Monday, Desktop Metal, another 3D printing company, said that it had acquired the Belgium-based company Aerosint, which has developed a proprietary way to layer multiple materials in the 3D printing process.
What happened Shares of graphics (and crypto-mining) chipmaker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled for a third straight day Thursday, falling 4% in 1:25 p.m. EDT trading despite getting a boost in its price target from Wall Street bank Mizuho.
An FDA advisory committee made it clear that they don't want the agency to approve roxadustat due to safety concerns.
Kadmon Holdings Inc. said Friday that Rezurock, its treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) in adjusts and pediatric patients older than 12 was approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The biopharmaceutical company's stock, which has been halted for news until 2:45 p.m. Eastern, was up 7.6% in afternoon trading prior to the halt. Kadmon said it expects Rezurock to be available in the U.S. by late August 2021. "Patients receiving Rezurock reported significant improvements in c
The market's pessimism about these diagnostics stocks appeared unrelated to company-specific news.
Celebrations may be in order for First Majestic Silver Corp. ( TSE:FR ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...
Bond guru Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital said it is no mystery why U.S. Treasury yields are anchored lower despite evidence that inflation is rising in an economy attempting to rebound from a stultifying pandemic.
Bank of America just delivered a slight miss on the earnings at US$21.6b, below the US$21.8b estimates. The bank blamed it on low interest rates that are influencing the whole financial sector. Meanwhile, earning-per-share (EPS) came in at US$0.80, outperforming the expectations of US$0.77.
After rallying on the coattails of Intelllia's breakthrough, these companies have given back their June gains.
(Bloomberg) -- The Haslam family, one of the richest in the U.S., is taking advantage of the booming leveraged loan market to help cash out of its holdings of Pilot Travel Centers LLC, owner of the Pilot Flying J truck stop chain.Pilot Travel Centers is borrowing $3.5 billion to buy back $2.3 billion of preferred equity held by the Haslam and the Call families, and to refinance debt. The families started selling the business to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in 2017, with the conglomer
You can make money from investing in stocks in two primary ways. Your shares can appreciate, or you may also receive dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that could make you richer in July (and beyond).
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was last year's biggest coronavirus vaccine stock by far. The biotech company's shares soared more than 2,700% on optimism about its investigational vaccine. Novavax has extended its gain this year.
It was a rough week on the market for alternative energy companies, especially in the fueling space. Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) fell 16.5% in the first four days of trading, hydrogen company Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) dropped 10.5%, and EV charging companies Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) fell 11.5% and 16.6% respectively. A combination of falling fossil fuel prices, lower production of EVs, and a sell-off in growth stocks hit all of these companies this week.
Canopy Growth CEO David Klein says the push by Senate Democrats to end the federal ban on marijuana is a new beginning.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has recently become a favorite stock on Reddit’s WallStreetBets board. The stock is apparently now being purchased by hedge funds too. As an investor you may be wondering if you are missing out and whether you should also be buying the stock.
Jefferies Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Michael Yee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Moderna’s move to the S&P 500 and Biogen’s stock dive after some hospitals decided to not administer the company’s Alzheimer drug.