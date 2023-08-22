U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

Coty forecast miss, Baidu sales jump: Trending tickers

Brad Smith and Mariela Rosales

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is trading in the green ahead of Nvidia (NVDA) earnings this week. Emerson Electric (EMR) shares slightly rise after the stock received an upgrade from JPMorgan to "overweight" from "neutral" and a raised price target to $107. Coty Inc. (COTY) shares are trading lower as the company beat revenue estimates, but missed on its full-year forecast. Baidu (BIDU) shares rise as the company reported a 15 percent jump in sales compared to last year. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down some of the trending tickers of the day.