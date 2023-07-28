Could AI be the future of retirement planning?

Financial firms are developing AI tools to help clients with planning for the future and save for retirement. As part of Yahoo Finance's Retirement Readiness series, Golden Retirement Advisors Inc. President Jerry Golden outlines the risks associated with automating retirement planning, noting that AI "does not distinguish between saving for retirement and living in retirement". Golden goes on to say, "We don't see how a.i. today can interact with real clients and hear their objectives." Although weary of artificial intelligence acting as a consultant for retirement, Golden believes AI models can aid in optimization and better personal finance planning for individuals.