U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,586.94
    +49.53 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,529.98
    +247.26 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,324.36
    +274.25 (+1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.40
    +25.50 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.98
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.10
    +15.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1031
    +0.0051 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    -0.0570 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2858
    +0.0058 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5270
    +1.1220 (+0.80%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,409.15
    +90.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.29
    +5.14 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,701.96
    +9.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,759.23
    -131.93 (-0.40%)
     

Could AI be the future of retirement planning?

Brad Smith
·Anchor

Financial firms are developing AI tools to help clients with planning for the future and save for retirement. As part of Yahoo Finance's Retirement Readiness series, Golden Retirement Advisors Inc. President Jerry Golden outlines the risks associated with automating retirement planning, noting that AI "does not distinguish between saving for retirement and living in retirement". Golden goes on to say, "We don't see how a.i. today can interact with real clients and hear their objectives." Although weary of artificial intelligence acting as a consultant for retirement, Golden believes AI models can aid in optimization and better personal finance planning for individuals.