Could AI trading lead to 'flash crashes' in the market?

On this week's episode of Yahoo Finance's The Crypto Mile, our host Brian McGleenon invited Jamie Burke, founder of Outlier Ventures, to discuss the potential risks posed by AI-bots acting as complex trading agents in financial markets. Burke presented the idea of AI agents utilizing specialized trading bots to manage wealth according to an individual's risk profile.



However, he warned about the possibility of flash crashes if markets become overly automated and rely heavily on popular AI models. These crashes are triggered when market anomalies cause the bots to react unpredictably. While such incidents can be controlled in traditional markets by freezing trading, the automation of diverse markets leaves no plug to pull, leading to potentially more volatility.



Burke emphasized that while there could be increased volatility in the early stages of AI bot implementation, there would also be a considerable business opportunity in creating agents that can help businesses and investors manage these risks.