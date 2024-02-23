What could a Trump 2.0 economy look like?

As the the presidential election cycle heads towards Super Tuesday, the current frontrunner for the Republican nomination is former President Donald Trump. While the economy has been through ups and downs during Biden's presidency, many on Wall Street wonder what would happen during another Trump presidency. Strategists from Citi have authored a report taking a dive into what that would look like.

Citi Global Head of Macro and Emerging Market Strategy, and one of the authors of the aforementioned report, Dirk Willer joins Yahoo Finance to give insight into his report and highlight key takeaways if Trump wins the 2024 presidential election.

Willer spoke on the tariffs that Trump touts he would implement if back in office: "I think the issues that people worry about with Trump on the negative side when it comes to markets and economic policies, indeed, most of the tariffs, and a little of the geopolitics, which could also play very much into market reactions. On the tariff side, as you know, President Trump has put out a 10% tariff against almost everyone and a 60% tariff against China and he mentioned maybe 60% might not be enough. Clearly very, very aggressive policy."

He continues on with: "But it will not be probably year like 2017 which had adjusted very strong market because the tariff wars took some time to manifest itself. This time around, we expect to see that a little bit faster. So still decent equity markets under Trump, but not as strong as during the last term."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

- What struck me is there were some significant similarities between the two candidates on things like health care and on energy policy. It seems like on foreign policy, particularly with regard to China, even though posture wise, maybe not much would change, there is, of course, the threat of additional tariffs coming from a President Trump. What effect would that have?

DIRK WILLER: Yeah. No, you're right. I mean, I think the issues that people worry about with Trump on the negative side when it comes to markets and economic policies, indeed, most of the tariffs and a little bit the geopolitics which could also, of course, play very much into market reactions. On the tariff side, as you know, President Trump has put out a 10% tariff against almost everyone and a 60% tariff against China and even mentioned maybe 60% might not be enough.

So clearly a very, very aggressive policy. And while the Democrats are not exactly China friendly, for sure, I don't think you would see this type of headlines out of a Democratic government. So yes, the tariffs, if you remember, 2017 was a very strong year for the market because we were really riding on the tails of the aggressive tax cuts and the deregulation that the Trump term brought with it.

And then the next year was one where, really, the tariff wars started to take center stage. And the S&P was much more choppy. So the question this time around for the market is how important will be sort of tax relief and deregulation on the one hand versus, again, the tariff conflicts on the other hand?

And we do think in the end, the S&P will be fine. But it will not be probably a year like 2017, which had just a very strong market because the tariff wars-- took some time to manifest itself. This time around, we expect to see that a little bit faster. And so still decent equity markets under Trump, but not as strong as during the last term.

- And, Dirk, you know, whoever is going to win this contest, this election, you know, Dirk, in 2025, they're going to face some big serious fiscal issues and challenges. Walk us through those, Dirk. What's going to be on their radar, regardless of who's in the White House?

DIRK WILLER: Yeah, as you know, the cuts-- the tax cuts from the first term will run out by the end of next year. And then there is a question to what extent they would be rolled forward. I think if it's not divided government, very likely, there will be some fiscal stimulus again, which the treasury market might not enjoy.

And you could see a steepening curve, not necessarily higher yields because you probably have a fed cutting at that stage. And so you get a steeper curve rather than higher yields per se. But certainly, I think big fiscal stimulus, either with a red sweep or with a blue sweep.

And at the-- in any case, presumably, some of these tax cuts will be rolled forward. But for the fiscal discussion, I really think it's almost more important whether it's a unified government versus a divided government rather than whether it's a Democratic or Republican victory. In either case, if there is a unified government, you will see aggressive fiscal policy. And that will not be a good thing for the back end of the US curve.

- Dirk, it gets complicated very quickly. Thank you for helping us think through it. Appreciate it.

DIRK WILLER: Thank you very much.