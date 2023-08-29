Court sides with Grayscale on bitcoin ETF fight with SEC
The Securities & Exchange Commission must reconsider Grayscale's bid to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF, according to a federal appeals court. The court ruled that the SEC's rejection of the conversion was "arbitrary and capricious because the Commission failed to explain its different treatment of similar products." Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan and David Hollerith break down the ruling and what it means for the crypto community.