U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.42
    +52.11 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,772.96
    +212.98 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,919.62
    +214.49 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.36
    +24.36 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.53
    +0.43 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.70
    +16.90 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    +0.50 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1220
    -0.0900 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2622
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.9130
    -0.6310 (-0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,920.77
    +1,782.82 (+6.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    600.96
    +37.01 (+6.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.99
    +126.41 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,226.97
    +56.98 (+0.18%)
     

Court sides with Grayscale on bitcoin ETF fight with SEC

Brad Smith and Joseph Santangelo

The Securities & Exchange Commission must reconsider Grayscale's bid to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF, according to a federal appeals court. The court ruled that the SEC's rejection of the conversion was "arbitrary and capricious because the Commission failed to explain its different treatment of similar products." Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan and David Hollerith break down the ruling and what it means for the crypto community.